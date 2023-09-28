Ready to paw-ty? RSPCA Wakefield to host free 20th birthday tea party this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre, on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley, is inviting locals to get involved and join the charity’s 20th anniversary celebrations from 12pm to 4pm.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be a variety of stalls, games and refreshments, as well as a children's treasure hunt around the centre.

In January 2003, the Leeds and Wakefield branch merged together to become one, after years of operating as two seperate charities.

The local branch will celebrate the major milestone in style, and has invited local families to come along and join in the celebrations.

Since the merger, the new self-funded charity has helped, and rehomed, hundreds of animals to loving families.

Throughout the summer, the branch has already been celebrating the milestone, hosting a Summer Fun Day and Dog Show in Clarence Park in July.

Now, the branch is encouraging locals to join in further celebrations.