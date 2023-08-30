REEL Cinema in Wakefield to celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted movie tickets
Movie fans will be in for a treat as films available at the REEL Cinema Wakefield on Saturday include the week’s new releases, top ten box office hits and family favourites - while tickets for Disney’s animated classic Peter Pan will be just £1 each.
A spokesperson for the cinema said: "REEL Cinemas take pride in offering the local community great value for money all year round, at a time when the ongoing cost of living crisis is placing untold pressure on home finances.
"However, National Cinema Day’s £3 standard tickets make the trip to your local REEL Cinema even more affordable.”
Tickets for standard performances on Saturday at the REEL Cinema Wakefield can be bought in advance at www.reelcinemas.co.uk or at the cinema box office.