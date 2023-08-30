News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

REEL Cinema in Wakefield to celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted movie tickets

This Saturday (September 2) will see REEL Cinema Wakefield celebrate National Cinema Day, when tickets for all standard films will be available all day for just £3 each.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
REEL Cinema's in Wakefield are celebrating National Cinema Day with reduced prices on all ticketsREEL Cinema's in Wakefield are celebrating National Cinema Day with reduced prices on all tickets
REEL Cinema's in Wakefield are celebrating National Cinema Day with reduced prices on all tickets

Movie fans will be in for a treat as films available at the REEL Cinema Wakefield on Saturday include the week’s new releases, top ten box office hits and family favourites - while tickets for Disney’s animated classic Peter Pan will be just £1 each.

A spokesperson for the cinema said: "REEL Cinemas take pride in offering the local community great value for money all year round, at a time when the ongoing cost of living crisis is placing untold pressure on home finances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, National Cinema Day’s £3 standard tickets make the trip to your local REEL Cinema even more affordable.”

Tickets for standard performances on Saturday at the REEL Cinema Wakefield can be bought in advance at www.reelcinemas.co.uk or at the cinema box office.

Related topics:Reel CinemaReel CinemasTicketsDisney
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us