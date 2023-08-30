REEL Cinema's in Wakefield are celebrating National Cinema Day with reduced prices on all tickets

Movie fans will be in for a treat as films available at the REEL Cinema Wakefield on Saturday include the week’s new releases, top ten box office hits and family favourites - while tickets for Disney’s animated classic Peter Pan will be just £1 each.

A spokesperson for the cinema said: "REEL Cinemas take pride in offering the local community great value for money all year round, at a time when the ongoing cost of living crisis is placing untold pressure on home finances.

"However, National Cinema Day’s £3 standard tickets make the trip to your local REEL Cinema even more affordable.”

