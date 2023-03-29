Moving Stories, looks at the history of Wakefield Museum so far, and takes people behind the scenes to reveal how Wakefield Council plan to turn an old department store into an awe-inspiring new museum and library.

It is set to move from its current location at Wakefield One to the former BHS building in the city centre in 2025.

Residents were invited to share their stories, which will be added to the collection.

Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine was in service in the 1930s.and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

Visitors were also able to speak to West Yorkshire artist, Tom Bailey, and watch as he brought their tales to life in colourful cartoon style illustrations.

A video by local filmmaker, Nick Singleton, showed the painstaking process to restore Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine, which was in service in the 1930s.

