News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
22 minutes ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
49 minutes ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
21 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’

Restored 1930s fire truck displayed in Wakefield as part of library exhibition launch

Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine from the 1930s was on display over the weekend to mark the launch of the library’s newest exhibition.

By Shawna Healey
Published 29th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Moving Stories, looks at the history of Wakefield Museum so far, and takes people behind the scenes to reveal how Wakefield Council plan to turn an old department store into an awe-inspiring new museum and library.

It is set to move from its current location at Wakefield One to the former BHS building in the city centre in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents were invited to share their stories, which will be added to the collection.

Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine was in service in the 1930s.and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.
Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine was in service in the 1930s.and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.
Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine was in service in the 1930s.and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.
Most Popular

    Visitors were also able to speak to West Yorkshire artist, Tom Bailey, and watch as he brought their tales to life in colourful cartoon style illustrations.

    A video by local filmmaker, Nick Singleton, showed the painstaking process to restore Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine, which was in service in the 1930s.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And children got to enjoy some fire engine arts and crafts, face painting and lego building.

    ResidentsBHSWakefield CouncilWest Yorkshire