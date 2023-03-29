Restored 1930s fire truck displayed in Wakefield as part of library exhibition launch
Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine from the 1930s was on display over the weekend to mark the launch of the library’s newest exhibition.
Moving Stories, looks at the history of Wakefield Museum so far, and takes people behind the scenes to reveal how Wakefield Council plan to turn an old department store into an awe-inspiring new museum and library.
It is set to move from its current location at Wakefield One to the former BHS building in the city centre in 2025.
Residents were invited to share their stories, which will be added to the collection.
Visitors were also able to speak to West Yorkshire artist, Tom Bailey, and watch as he brought their tales to life in colourful cartoon style illustrations.
A video by local filmmaker, Nick Singleton, showed the painstaking process to restore Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine, which was in service in the 1930s.
And children got to enjoy some fire engine arts and crafts, face painting and lego building.