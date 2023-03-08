Circus Montini, created by Leeds man Tony Hopkins, will stop in Ossett as part of its Yorkshire tour this spring.

Paying homage to the early showmen and women who made the circus a firm favourite in Britain, Circus Montini promises to bring all the thrills and frills of a modern cirque extravaganza to Wakefield with world-class talent in its state-of-the-art theatre-style big-top.

Today, most circuses – large and small – restrict their tours to cities and major towns, which is a far cry from those first touring shows which were performed in places off the beaten track.

The circus is coming to Ossett later this month.

A spokesperson for Circus Montini said: “A deliberately downsized show has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

"Circus Montini brings spectacular entertainment to towns and cities all over the country, It follows in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”

The show is made up of a fantastic array of top professional entertainers including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers, some brilliant break dancers from Hungary, antipodist artists from Ethiopia, Cuban contortionist Stefany Narballes, and of course, clowns such as Petro Horodytskyi who has joined the show from Ukraine.

The circus will be at the Church Street Recreation Ground in Ossett between Monday March 27 and Wednesday March 29, with show times to be confirmed.