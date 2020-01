Author Rachel Dove will visit a book club session in one of the district’s libraries next month.

Rachel Dove, author of The Wedding Shop of Wexley Street, will be at Normanton Library on Thursday, February 13 at 11am.

Author Rachel Dove will visit a book club session in one of the districts libraries next month.

Rachel, from Wakefield, has penned a number of romance novels.

Refreshments will be available.

Contact the library on 01924 305525 or see www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries.