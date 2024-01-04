RSPCA Wakefield announces Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for animal centre
Applications are now open to take part in the challenge, which will take place on September 7, 2024.
The Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge involves trekking for 25 miles over 12 hours across mountains Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise money for the animals currently living in the branch’s animal centre in East Ardsley.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield said: “If you fancy setting yourself a new challenge for the new year, why not join us as we take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge! There's plenty of time to train, so what better time to start than a new year?”
"Every penny you raise through sponsorship will go straight towards funding the vital work we do to help local animals in need.
"We will have a team of highly trained mountain guides on the day to help and support you through the challenge, in addition to our fantastic team of staff and volunteers who will greet you with a warm welcome as you arrive, as well as celebrating your success when you have completed the challenge!”
A One Peak Challenge is also taking place the same day for those who want to participate and raise funds without training.
The One Peak Challenge is also open to children.
To take part, fundraisers must pay a participation fee of £35 to cover costs and are expected to raise a minimum of £100 for the charity.
To find out more, or to sign up, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/yorkshire-3-peak-challenge