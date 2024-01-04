RSPCA Wakefield announces Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for animal centre

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is inviting brave fundraisers to get involved and sign up for their Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applications are now open to take part in the challenge, which will take place on September 7, 2024.

The Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge involves trekking for 25 miles over 12 hours across mountains Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise money for the animals currently living in the branch’s animal centre in East Ardsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield said: “If you fancy setting yourself a new challenge for the new year, why not join us as we take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge! There's plenty of time to train, so what better time to start than a new year?”

Most Popular

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch's Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge aims to raise vital funds for the animals in their care.

"Every penny you raise through sponsorship will go straight towards funding the vital work we do to help local animals in need.

"We will have a team of highly trained mountain guides on the day to help and support you through the challenge, in addition to our fantastic team of staff and volunteers who will greet you with a warm welcome as you arrive, as well as celebrating your success when you have completed the challenge!”

A One Peak Challenge is also taking place the same day for those who want to participate and raise funds without training.

The One Peak Challenge is also open to children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part, fundraisers must pay a participation fee of £35 to cover costs and are expected to raise a minimum of £100 for the charity.