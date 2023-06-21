News you can trust since 1852
Setting sail: Castleford Boat Festival to dock at Queen's Mill this weekend

Families and boat-lovers will be able to take trips out along the rivers Aire and Calder this Saturday at the district’s incredible Boat Festival.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jun 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

Queen’s Mill Castleford will welcome the boats from the Safe Anchor Trust, to deliver trips along the rivers this Saturday, June 24.

The last week of June will see the boats taking out school parties and local groups, but on Saturday, anyone can come along to Castleford Lock, off Lock Lane, for a trip.

There will be craft activities and refreshments available throughout the day, with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds also joining.

Castleford Boat Festival will take place this weekend.
    A spokesperson from the Queen’s Mill said: “On Saturday, Castleford Heritage Trust will again be welcoming the boats from the Safe Anchor Trust to Castleford Lock.

    “The boats will be taking people on short trips along the local waterways.

    “Come along between 10am and 3pm to enjoy a cooling boat ride and spot the local wildlife!”

