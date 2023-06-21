Setting sail: Castleford Boat Festival to dock at Queen's Mill this weekend

Queen’s Mill Castleford will welcome the boats from the Safe Anchor Trust, to deliver trips along the rivers this Saturday, June 24.

The last week of June will see the boats taking out school parties and local groups, but on Saturday, anyone can come along to Castleford Lock, off Lock Lane, for a trip.

There will be craft activities and refreshments available throughout the day, with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds also joining.

Castleford Boat Festival will take place this weekend.

“The boats will be taking people on short trips along the local waterways.