Six photos showcasing the Spooktacular Scarecrow Trail's return to Wakefield

The Scarecrow Trail has become a Hallowe’en staple in Wakefield and features a variety of scarecrows situated throughout Anglers Country Park.

All of the featured scarecrows are made by local Wakefield district schools.

This year, the running theme is that the park has been cursed and only one spell can lift it.

Visitors have to explore the trail in order to find words, which are alongside the scarecrows, to complete the spell.

After finishing the trail, head to the visitors centre with the completed spell to receive a prize!

The trail is completely free but visitors are advised to purchase a £2 trail map, that showcase each scarecrow and where to find them.

The family-friendly trail is open throughout the schools’ half term holiday this week, between 10am and 3:30pm, until Hallowe’en on Monday October 31

1. A Halloween Spooktacular like no other! Anglers Country Park Spooktacular Scarecrow Trail is open until Hallowe'en Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Scare-crows! The scarecrows have been created by local schools. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Lift the curse! Wakefield's Anglers Country Park has been cursed and is reliant on visitors to help find the spell in the trail to lift it! Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4. A Hallowe'en treat Pippa Yoxall at the Hallowe'en scarecrow trail which also features a variety of activities including Hallowe'en themed carfts. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales