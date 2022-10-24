Six photos showcasing the Spooktacular Scarecrow Trail's return to Wakefield
The Spooktacular Scarecrow Trail has returned to Anglers Country Park, Wakefield, in the run up to Hallowe’en.
The Scarecrow Trail has become a Hallowe’en staple in Wakefield and features a variety of scarecrows situated throughout Anglers Country Park.
All of the featured scarecrows are made by local Wakefield district schools.
This year, the running theme is that the park has been cursed and only one spell can lift it.
Visitors have to explore the trail in order to find words, which are alongside the scarecrows, to complete the spell.
After finishing the trail, head to the visitors centre with the completed spell to receive a prize!
The trail is completely free but visitors are advised to purchase a £2 trail map, that showcase each scarecrow and where to find them.
The family-friendly trail is open throughout the schools’ half term holiday this week, between 10am and 3:30pm, until Hallowe’en on Monday October 31