Spring fair to be held at Wrenthorpe Village Hall in aid of Wakefield Hospice this weekend

Wrenthorpe St John’s Fundraising Group is holding its annual spring fair this weekend, in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 00:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT

The event will be held between 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday, March 18 at Wrenthorpe Village Hall.

Admission to the fair is free but all donations will be given to Wakefield Hospice.

Refreshments, including bacon sandwiches, will be on offer, as well as a variety of stalls including floral art, handmade jewellery, toys, cakes, jigsaws, a tombola and a raffle.

Wrenthorpe St John's Fundraising Group is holding its fair at the village hall this weekend.
    Karen Stead, one of the volunteers at the Wrenthorpe St John’s Fundraising Group, said: “We are a group of volunteers that have been running for over 30y years.

    "We run a spring fair and an autumn fair every year to raise money for the Wakefield Hospice at the village hall in Wrenthorpe. All are welcome.”

    Wakefield Hospice relies on fundraising initiatives and community donations to provide the highest quality of palliative care to its patients, free of charge.

