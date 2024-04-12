Star Walk: Cosplay characters to descend on Trinity Walk as part of free event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deadpool, Barbie, Predator, Elsa and Iron Man will all rub shoulders with Batman, Spider-man, Optimus Prime, Belle and Chewbacca at the free two-day Star Walk event at Trinity Walk shopping centre this Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

There will also be live performances across the weekend from the Techno Spartans – who are renowned for their LED-covered costumes inspired by the world-famous Halo games and TV show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star-studded event will also see a range of movie props and cars roll into the centre including fan-made replicas of the Starsky and Hutch Gran Torino, Postman Pat van, A-Team van, Lightning McQueen, Jurassic Park jeep plus a Pontiac and Camaro.

Star Walk will return to Trinity Walk this weekend.

The event aims to raise vital funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice who cover Wakefield and beyond with their services, supporting families across the county.