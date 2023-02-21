Steamy show at Wakefield's Mecca Bingo comes complete with helmets for those in front row

If the conclusion of Channing Tatum’s stripper saga Magic Mike has left you wanting more, Mecca Bingo has the answer – in the form of a hot new show, Mecca Men: The Elements Tour, which is coming to Wakefield this summer.

And it’s good news for front row fans, who are now able to get all the action without the worry of getting wet, as Mecca has revealed the perfect gadget to protect customers’ blushes and blow dries during the show – ‘SplashZone’ helmets.

Seats in the premium SplashZone area, directly in front of the stage, allow customers to get up close and include a personal meet and greet opportunity.

Melody Munday, show producer and director, said: “We know our guests like to get wet and wild at our shows.

"With our new SplashZone helmets, customers can get right in on the action while keeping their make up and hair styles intact. With 22 dates to choose from up and down the country, our Mecca Men are guaranteed to get pulses racing nationwide.”

A limited number of SplashZone helmets have been created and will be available to hire on the night. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to secure their helmet and take a seat 30 minutes before the show kicks off and the action begins at 9pm.

There’s also the opportunity to enjoy a game of bingo at 6pm, before the night’s entertainment begins.

You can catch the Mecca Men at Wakefield’s Mecca Bingo on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets start from £12. To find out more and reserve your seat, visit www.meccabingo.com/mecca-men

