Step into Spring: Junction 32's community walks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Step into Spring walks offer a fun amble through the centre, combining the best of fitness and leisure in a safe, flat space perfect for all ages and abilities.

Organised as part of a wider Our Year initiative led by Wakefield Council and Castleford Heritage Trust, these community walks provide a great opportunity to socialise with fellow Castleford residents. What’s more, Junction 32’s walk is designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring that everyone, regardless of mobility or accessibility issues, feels comfortable and welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 13:00 from the Marquee in Bronte Square (opposite M&S), the upcoming Step into Spring walks take place on:

The first Step into Spring walk takes place on 14 May

Tuesday 14th May

Tuesday 28th May

Tuesday 11th June

Tuesday 25th June

During the walks, participants can take in the sights of new season arrivals in shop windows, enjoy the company of fellow walkers, and make the most of the shopping centre's amenities along the way. Whether you're there for the exercise, the social experience, or a bit of window shopping, these walks are designed with everyone in mind.

Mark your calendars for the first walk of each month too, as Wakefield District Age UK will also be hosting their 'Time for Tea' event right after the walk. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved cuppa and chat.

Junction 32 is a dog-friendly site, so feel free to bring your furry friend along and Step into Spring with Junction 32!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, commented: “We're thrilled to welcome everyone to Junction 32 for our Step into Spring walks. It's an opportunity to embrace the season, connect with our community, and enjoy a lovely accessible walk through the outlet!”

Jane Jukes, Aspire Walking Officer at Wakefield City Council, added: “As part of Our Year, it’s really exciting to see community initiatives like Junction 32’s Step into Spring walks take place. These community-led events not only promote health and wellbeing but also strengthen the bonds within our community. We encourage residents of all ages and abilities to join in and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere Junction 32 has to offer.”

Lorna Malkin, CEO of Castleford Heritage Trust, commented: “At Castleford Heritage Trust, we are delighted to collaborate with Junction 32 on the Step into Spring walks. We believe in the power of community engagement and are excited to see residents come together to enjoy the unique blend of history and leisure offered by these walks!”

For more information on Junction 32, visit: junction32.com/shops