Take a glimpse into city's past with Louisa Fennell Walking Trail

A new project aims to create a window to Wakefield's past by displaying series of historic artworks.

Organised by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield group, the Louisa Fennell Trail offers the chance to view the city as it was in the nineteenth century.

Louisa Fennell was a Wakefield-born watercolour artist

Paintings by Wakefield-born artist Louisa Fennell are now on display across the city, each showing a site as it was seen more than 100 years ago.

The trail has been organised by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield, a project which aims to uncover the women who helped to shape the city’s past.

Sarah Cobham, director of the project, said : “The aim is to enjoy the scenes that Louisa painted and see them as they are now.”

