Scarborough TOP SECRET Blues Festival, Scarborough Spa, from Friday March 20 to Sunday March 22''International Festival with many bands from the USA, including the Grammy Award winning blues and gospel singer Mike Farris. 'The weekend will also include the UK Premier of Kaz Hawkins new stage show Memories of Etta, first performed at the Cognac Blues Festival, France, last year.''The festival takes over the Spa Scarborough and offers the best of blues, R&B, classic soul, Americana, and roots.''Tickets: 01723 821888

