Take a trip back to 1992’s music scene like it was yesterday at Leeds Warehouse

Regular events were being hosted from the likes of Up Yer Ronson and Soak where you might find the Hacienda’s Legendary DJ Graeme Park or up the road at the Iconic Gallery, Anne Savage made her debut as DJ Fresh and of course, the mighty Ark was thriving at various venues where Anne would go on to be a resident but our very own Mark Holliday had been playing since its first year, at Leeds Polytechnic, writes Gary Woodhouse.

You’re invited to take a trip back to 1992 by Leeds promoter 1.21gigawatts for a six hour club night at the place where it all started in Leeds, The Warehouse.

A host of DJs including DMC Legend Paul Dakeyne, Anton Raphael and DJ Lightfinger with a Live PA from Bradford’s Push Button Technology (P.B.T.), joining Graeme Park and Anne Savage who will be bringing you the retro event of the year, that is 1992 Revisited.

The night is the fifth in a regular series of Anniversary events in Leeds, having celebrated the 30th Anniversary of 1990 and 1991 with Mark Holliday appearing alongside DJ Sy and Leeds legends Steve Luigi, Rob Tissera and Mark Alexander as well as Graeme Park’s long-time friend Jon Dasilva who played at 35th Anniversary events for 1986 and 1987.

A special 35th Anniversary of 1988, the ‘Summer of Love’ will be held at Leeds O2 Academy’s club venue, the Underground next April with DJs Steve Luigi and Mark Holliday joining ‘The Originators’, Edzy from Bradford’s Unique 3 and Original Boywonder from the original line up of Leeds’ very own Nightmares On Wax.

This is sure to be a very special night as the Acid House scene exploded across the UK 35 years ago and it may be the only chance those who were there get the chance to relive the experience at 1988 Revisited.

More information can be found at www.mutantmovement.com or by visiting the 1.21gigawatts facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Leeds1.21GW/

Tickets for 1992 Revisited are on sale now at https://bit.ly/tix92rev website.

