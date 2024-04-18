From the bustling Wakefield city centre to locations further afield with scenic views, the area has no shortage of pubs with fantastic beer gardens to enjoy a cold drink in the sun.
Our Wakefield Express readers suggested these 21 pubs as having the best beer gardens around. Click through the list to see if you agree.
1. The Station Pub
The Station Pub can be found on Bretton Lane in Crigglestone, Wakefield. It describes itself as a traditional, family-run pub with a large outdoor play area for children. Picture: Google Photo: Google
2. The Reindeer Inn
The Reindeer Inn can be found on Old Road in Overton and the outdoor seating area overlooks some scenic views. Picture: Google Photo: Google
3. The Traveller's Inn
The Traveller's Inn is on Lake Lock Road, Stanley and is open from noon every day. Picture: Google Photo: Google
4. The Graziers
The Graziers can be found on Aberford Road, Stanley and describes itself as a traditional-style English pub. Picture: Google Photo: Google