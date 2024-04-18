The White Horse in Sharlston Common. Readers suggested their favourite beer gardens in Wakefield and the surrounding area. Picture: GoogleThe White Horse in Sharlston Common. Readers suggested their favourite beer gardens in Wakefield and the surrounding area. Picture: Google
The 21 best beer gardens in Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett, as suggested by Express readers

Here are 21 of the best beer gardens to enjoy a drink in the sun in Wakefield, Normanton, Ossett and surrounding areas, according to Wakefield Express readers.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 18th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

From the bustling Wakefield city centre to locations further afield with scenic views, the area has no shortage of pubs with fantastic beer gardens to enjoy a cold drink in the sun.

Our Wakefield Express readers suggested these 21 pubs as having the best beer gardens around. Click through the list to see if you agree.

The Station Pub can be found on Bretton Lane in Crigglestone, Wakefield. It describes itself as a traditional, family-run pub with a large outdoor play area for children. Picture: Google

1. The Station Pub

The Station Pub can be found on Bretton Lane in Crigglestone, Wakefield. It describes itself as a traditional, family-run pub with a large outdoor play area for children. Picture: Google Photo: Google

The Reindeer Inn can be found on Old Road in Overton and the outdoor seating area overlooks some scenic views. Picture: Google

2. The Reindeer Inn

The Reindeer Inn can be found on Old Road in Overton and the outdoor seating area overlooks some scenic views. Picture: Google Photo: Google

The Traveller's Inn is on Lake Lock Road, Stanley and is open from noon every day. Picture: Google

3. The Traveller's Inn

The Traveller's Inn is on Lake Lock Road, Stanley and is open from noon every day. Picture: Google Photo: Google

The Graziers can be found on Aberford Road, Stanley and describes itself as a traditional-style English pub. Picture: Google

4. The Graziers

The Graziers can be found on Aberford Road, Stanley and describes itself as a traditional-style English pub. Picture: Google Photo: Google

