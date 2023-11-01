The Big Community Sing: Wakefield Cathedral to host free one-day workshop for singers
The Big Community Sing will take place on November 11 at Wakefield Cathedral and aims to bring music lovers of all levels across Wakefield together to experience the joy of choral singing.
The event is funded by Scops Arts Trust, a non-profit dedicated to promoting and nurturing the arts in the community.
Throughout the day, participants will learn Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” through intensive rehearsals and workshops.
The workshops will allow participants to learn from each other, as well as receive expert guidance on vocal techniques, choral dynamics and interpretation.
As the workshop culminates, participants will have the chance to showcase their hard work and dedication in a public performance, where friends, family and the wider community are invited.
Registration for the workshop is now open, and spaces are limited.
Visit https://t.ly/Fce3i to secure a place.