The Big Community Sing: Wakefield Cathedral to host free one-day workshop for singers

Wakefield Cathedral has announced a free one-day workshop for singers of any age or experience level across the district, in partnership with Scops Arts Trust.

The Big Community Sing will take place on November 11 at Wakefield Cathedral and aims to bring music lovers of all levels across Wakefield together to experience the joy of choral singing.

The event is funded by Scops Arts Trust, a non-profit dedicated to promoting and nurturing the arts in the community.

Throughout the day, participants will learn Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” through intensive rehearsals and workshops.

Wakefield Cathedral will host the unique event later this month.

The workshops will allow participants to learn from each other, as well as receive expert guidance on vocal techniques, choral dynamics and interpretation.

As the workshop culminates, participants will have the chance to showcase their hard work and dedication in a public performance, where friends, family and the wider community are invited.

Registration for the workshop is now open, and spaces are limited.