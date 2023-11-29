News you can trust since 1852
The Calder Vale Hotel: Free vintage event to return to Wakefield pub for second festive special this weekend

Prepare to bag a bargain in Horbury as Vintage at the Vale for another Christmas special.
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
The event at The Calder Vale Hotel takes place this weekend ahead of the festive season.

The event, run by local shop Eyewood Vintage will see shoppers able to browse a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewellery and vinyl records.

Natalie Liddle, director of Eyewood Vintage – which is based in Dewsbury – said: “We’re thrilled to be holding our second festive event at The Calder Vale this weekend.

    Christmas at the Vale will return to The Calder Vale this weekend.Christmas at the Vale will return to The Calder Vale this weekend.
    "It’s such a beautiful venue and the local support is amazing and really appreciated.

    "People now more than ever are looking for thrifty ways to shop and want well made items that are created to last.”

    The free event will run from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with live music also taking place from 3pm on the Sunday.

