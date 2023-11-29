Prepare to bag a bargain in Horbury as Vintage at the Vale for another Christmas special.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event at The Calder Vale Hotel takes place this weekend ahead of the festive season.

The event, run by local shop Eyewood Vintage will see shoppers able to browse a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewellery and vinyl records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Liddle, director of Eyewood Vintage – which is based in Dewsbury – said: “We’re thrilled to be holding our second festive event at The Calder Vale this weekend.

Most Popular

Christmas at the Vale will return to The Calder Vale this weekend.

"It’s such a beautiful venue and the local support is amazing and really appreciated.

"People now more than ever are looking for thrifty ways to shop and want well made items that are created to last.”