The Hepworth Wakefield announces return of popular Ceramics Fair this summer

Following in the footsteps of the gallery’s bustling Festive Market and Print Fair, the event on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, will be held in the event space in Tileyard North - the refurbished mill opposite the gallery.

Visitors will be able to buy work directly from 60 emerging and established ceramicists and potters working in both contemporary and traditional ceramics. On sale will be everything from homeware and jewellery to unique sculptural pieces, with a range of price points and styles to suit all tastes.

This year’s event will welcome new and previous stallholders including Wakefield-based makers Hannah Way, who makes 70s inspired homeware, and Colin Jowitt who creates intricate earthenware pieces.

The Hepworth wakefield's annual Ceramics Fair will return to Tileyard North in June.

Across the weekend, families can create their own pots in the Clay Studio drop-in workshop and with activities in the exhibition spaces and garden, budding artists are guaranteed to be kept busy.

Family activities are free for Wakefield district residents and under 18s, or free with an exhibition ticket which will be half price all weekend.

Alice Adams, Events Manager at The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We are excited to continue working with Tileyard North on our expanding fairs and markets programme. Their event space is the perfect venue for our fairs and lends itself to an excellent visitor experience every time.

