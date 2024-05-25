Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield hotspot will host a variety of family friendly activities throughout the May half term.

From Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, June 2 guests will be encouraged to unleash their creativity with activities centred around the gallery’s Still Lives exhibition.

This includes a new family workshop, Feasts & Flowers, that invites aspiring artists to the drawing table to create their own still life masterpiece.

Families can also discover more about the exhibitions by visiting the Art Pod or by picking up a Draw and Explore kit.

Visitors at The Hepworth will be able to see, for the first time, how art impacts their brainwaves. (© Hydar Dewachi / Art Fund 2023)

On Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 visitors can also see, for the first time, how art impacts their brainwaves.

New technology which visualises how the human brain reacts to art - live and in 3D - will be coming to Wakefield this as part of a UK-wide tour.

The technology from Art Fund, the national charity for art, will be visiting The Hepworth Wakefield and allowing visitors to see for the first time the impact of art on their brainwaves.

Visitors of all ages will be invited to take part by viewing art or artefacts in The Hepworth Wakefield while wearing a headset that is connected to an electroencephalogram (EEG) monitor.

The outputs of their brainwaves as they react to the art are then visualised on-screen in 3D and real-time. The experience is free, and those with a National Art Pass will be able to get half price off the cost of their entry to the gallery.