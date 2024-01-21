The Hepworth Wakefield: Museum cafe announces rhubarb-themed dining experiences for upcoming celebration

The Hepworth Wakefield has announced two new dining events to celebrate Wakefield’s Rhubarb Festival and the start of forced rhubarb season.

The four-course menu will feature produce from local suppliers such as lamb from R&J, a family-run farm and butcher, and Yorkshire fettle from Cryer & Stott, an award-winning independent cheesemongers in Castleford.

The unique dining experience will take place in the museum’s cafe on Friday, February 16, costing £45 per person.

Across the festival weekend, which will take place on February 17 and 18, The Hepworth Wakefield café will also host a traditional afternoon tea with a rhubarb twist.

The afternoon tea menu includes mature cheddar, apple and rhubarb chutney sandwiches, pork and rhubarb sausage rolls, scones with rhubarb jam and clotted cream, and an almond frangipane tart with rhubarb.

For £35, guests will also receive a glass of Prosecco (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), Yorkshire tea and Square Mile coffee, and exhibition entry.