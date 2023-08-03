The Lupset, on Horbury Road, will host a charity fundraising day for the Infinity All Stars Majorettes.

The event takes place this Saturday, August 5 from 12pm until 5pm in the pub’s garden and aims to raise vital funds for local majorette group, the Infinity All Stars Majorettes, ahead of their competition season.

Throughout the day, there will be numerous stalls, a barbeque, a bouncy castle, face painting and an ice cream van.