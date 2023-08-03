News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

The Lupset pub to host free family fundraiser this weekend

The popular pub on Horbury Road will host their Gala Day, this Saturday.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
The Lupset, on Horbury Road, will host a charity fundraising day for the Infinity All Stars Majorettes.The Lupset, on Horbury Road, will host a charity fundraising day for the Infinity All Stars Majorettes.
The Lupset, on Horbury Road, will host a charity fundraising day for the Infinity All Stars Majorettes.

The event takes place this Saturday, August 5 from 12pm until 5pm in the pub’s garden and aims to raise vital funds for local majorette group, the Infinity All Stars Majorettes, ahead of their competition season.

Throughout the day, there will be numerous stalls, a barbeque, a bouncy castle, face painting and an ice cream van.

Families can also get involved in various activities including sports day games alongside live performances from the majorettes themselves.