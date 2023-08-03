The Lupset pub to host free family fundraiser this weekend
The popular pub on Horbury Road will host their Gala Day, this Saturday.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
The event takes place this Saturday, August 5 from 12pm until 5pm in the pub’s garden and aims to raise vital funds for local majorette group, the Infinity All Stars Majorettes, ahead of their competition season.
Throughout the day, there will be numerous stalls, a barbeque, a bouncy castle, face painting and an ice cream van.
Families can also get involved in various activities including sports day games alongside live performances from the majorettes themselves.