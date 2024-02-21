News you can trust since 1852
The Ridings: Wakefield shopping centre to host brand new steampunk fair this Spring

The Ridings will host Wakefield’s first Steampunk and Alternative Fair in April.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Ran by Leeds Steampunk Market, the new fair will take place across the ground floor of the centre on Saturday, April 6 from 9am to 4pm.

From clothes to accessories, prints to books – visitors will be able to purchase a wide variety of gothic and fantasy themed items from numerous traders, artists and authors.

There will also be a licenced bar stationed within The Ridings throughout the day.

