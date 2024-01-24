The Ridings: Wakefield shopping centre to host new record fair for music lovers this weekend
Shoppers will be able to browse their favourite records at a new fair in Wakefield this weekend.
The record fair, hosted by Triple J Record Fairs, will take place on the ground floor of The Ridings on Saturday, January 27 from 9am until 4pm.
Customers will be able to buy from a wide range of records from a variety of genres, from numerous sellers.
The event will be the first record fair of the year at The Ridings, with plans currently in place for more throughout the year.