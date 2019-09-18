These are all the Macmillan Coffee Mornings taking place in Wakefield in September 2019

Fancy a nice cup of tea and a slice of cake? These are all the Macmillan Coffee Mornings being held in Wakefield this month.

Every year, thousands of coffee mornings are held across the country to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity, which provides physical, emotional and financial support to those battling cancer, encourages people to join the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, donating money to charity in exchange for a slice of cake and a cuppa.

This year, the coffee morning will take place on Friday, September 27, though many people will host theirs on other days.

Take a look at the list below to find your nearest coffee morning. Please click the link in each option for further details or to RSVP

Something missing? Email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk to add your event to the list

• Lydia and Zoe will host a coffee morning at 1 Almond Avenue, Walton, on Friday, September 20

• A coffee morning will also be held at Betty Loves Candles, in Trinity Walk, from 12pm to 4pm on Friday, September 20

"Please join us here at Betty Loves Candles for cake and drinks, there will be a raffle and a little glass of fizz for a nominal amount that will go to the charity. Any purchases made on the day Betty will donate 10% of the profit. Please let us know if you will join us for the fun."

• St Andrew's Church will hold a coffee morning from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, September 21

"Come and join us for fabulous coffee, scrumptious cake and friendly chat.Plus, activities for the children - Bring them along.."

• Prospect Surgery, Ossett, have organised a coffee morning on Tuesday, September 24, from 12pm to 3pm

"You're invited to our Coffee & Cake fundraiser! Join us for our bake sale and raffle at the surgery and help us change lives! Cake tastes better together."

• A coffee morning will be held at 6 Gill Sike Bungalows from 9am to 12pm on Friday, September 27

"I have only a small bungalow so the event will be in the front garden of the bungalow . You're welcome to bring a cake or something yummy to share (homemade or bought)!"

• Katie Mamwell has organised a coffee morning at Howarth Timber and Building Supplies from 9am to 12pm on Friday, September 27

"Join us for our first coffee morning at Howarth Timber & Building Supplies. Macmillan is very close to our hearts and we would love to see you here for a good brew and slice of cake. Open to the trade and public as always. See you soon! :) "

• A coffee morning at St Catherine's Church, on Doncaster Road, will run from 11.30am to 1.30pm on Friday, September 27

"Homemade sponge cupcakes are available for you to decorate at only 50p EACH. Baking Competition - cakes please - any size £1 to enter

"NEW Decorating competition - ice your cake anyway you wish but you will be judged!! £1 to enter. You're welcome to bring a cake or something yummy to share (homemade or bought)!"

• Catherine Holmes has organised a coffee morning at Mackie Hill School on Friday, September 27, from 8.45am to 10.30am

"We will be serving tea, coffee & cake. We hope that you can join us & help support this Fantastic cause. We welcome any donations of cakes, buns and biscuits that we can sell. These can be brought in to school on the morning of the event, or the day before. Thank you for your continued support."

• M&S will hold a coffee morning at their store in the Ridings Shopping Centre from 10am on Friday, September 27

• A coffee morning at Halfpenny Lane Social Club will run from 10am to 1pm on Friday, September 27

"Every one welcome to help us raise money, we have name the teddy, tombola and a cake stall."

• Whitegates Pontefract will host an event from 10am to 12pm on Friday, September 27

"Come and join us for coffee and cake!"

• Lindsey Pearson will host a morning at Shake Rattle and Roll from 10am to 2pm on Friday, September 27

• Samantha King's coffee morning will take place at Helfpenny Lane Sheltered Housing from 10am to 1pm on Friday, September 27

• Tim Johnson will host a coffee morning at Brig Working Mens Club from 1.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, October 5

"More than just coffee a coffee morning!. You're welcome to bring a cake or something yummy to share (homemade or bought)!"