The chef will be giving a talk detailing her journey, including growing up in Featherstone and Pontefract to moving to Wakefield, her Great British Bake Off Experience and becoming an author – with all the many twists of fate in between.

She will also talk about her philosophy on life and how she makes things happen.

The Rhubarb Festival takes place across Wakefield city centre from February 16 to February 18, celebrating the district’s distinctive pink vegetable.

Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright will be at this year's Rhubarb Festival

There will be entertainment, workshops, chef demonstrations, live music and a food market featuring more than 50 chalets that will be open from 10am to 5pm on the Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

There is also a string of comedians lined up to perform.

On Friday, February 16, MC Barry Dodds will introduce Alex Boardman, Don Biswas, and Angelos Epithemiou – who featured on Shooting Stars, Dave’s One Night Stand and Channel 4’s The Angelos Epithemiou Show.

On Saturday, February 17, MC Meryl O’Rourke will introduce Nina Gilligan, Masai Graham and Lee Ridley – Britain’s Got Talent’s Lost Voice Guy.

Coun Michelle Collins, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the festival.

“The comedy nights are always really fun and popular. And this year we also have a fab talk to look forward to from our Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright.

“There’s so much to enjoy, such as demonstrations from top chefs, street entertainment, the food and drink trail, family workshops and live music.

“Come and be part of this brilliant event!”

The festival is taking place as part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024. The 366-day programme of cultural and heritage activity is taking place across the Wakefield district.

Our Year 2024’s Key to the North talk series is aimed to encourage people to engage with new topics, gain new skills and develop new creative interests. The first talk in the series will be during the Rhubarb Festival on Friday, February 16 at the Rhu-Bar from 4.30pm to 5.45pm.