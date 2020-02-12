This is everything that's happening at Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival 2020

This year’s Rhubarb Festival will be bigger and better than ever, with a whole week of celebrations planned.

From cookery demonstrations to family activities, we've put together a handy list of everything that's happening at this year's festival.

This years Rhubarb Festival will be bigger and better than ever, with a whole week of celebrations planned.

This years Rhubarb Festival will be bigger and better than ever, with a whole week of celebrations planned.