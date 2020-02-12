This is everything that's happening at Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival 2020 This year’s Rhubarb Festival will be bigger and better than ever, with a whole week of celebrations planned. From cookery demonstrations to family activities, we've put together a handy list of everything that's happening at this year's festival. This years Rhubarb Festival will be bigger and better than ever, with a whole week of celebrations planned. Wedding fayre in South Kirkby sells off designer dresses for charity that provides cancer care in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract Yeehaw! Grab your partner for Farmer Copley's Barn Dance