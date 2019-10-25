Thousands celebrate as Oktoberfest comes to Ossett

An Oktoberfest event brought tastes from around the world to Ossett.

Squires Family Deli and Bistro 42 organised the first Oktoberfest for the town.

In pictures: Thousands enjoy a taste of culture at Ossett Oktoberfest

And around 2,000 people dropped in to sample cuisines from around the world that were on offer.

Debbie Squires, organiser, said: “It was a busy day but it was absolutely brilliant, everyone worked really well together.”

The event was dreamt up to attract people from other areas into the town to see what it has to offer.

The Oompah Band performed on the precinct before making their way into Bistro 42 where they got everyone up and dancing.

Andrew Daniel of Bistro 42, said: “We all worked well and had an even greater time doing it, was all teamwork.”