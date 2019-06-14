Thousands expected to join Race for Life in Wakefield

More than 2,000 people are expected to take part in Wakefield's Race for Life this morning.

This year's event, in Thornes Park, will include a 5k and 10k run, a Pretty Muddy race,and a Pretty Muddy Kids route.

More than 2,000 people are expected to take part in Wakefield's Race for Life on Saturday morning.

Race for Life is open to men for the first time this year, and will take place today (June 15).

The 5k route will lap the park, while runners of the 10k will be able to complete the route twice.

The Pretty Muddy races will feature additional mud and inflatable obstacles.

ITV Calendar presenter, Christine Talbot will also take place in the race, following her battle with breast cancer in 2012.

In a post to Instagram, she held a sign which read: “For my dear friends Heather, Debs and Diane who we have lost to cancer and to all of us who have fought it.

"I know from experience how research changes lives as I was one of the lucky ones.

“My aggressive form of the disease was tackled due to treatments only discovered in recent years.Imagine if one day all cancers could be curable?

“I saw how hard my pals fought to live. Frequently, I hear all three women’s voices in my head - telling me funny stories, offering support, advice or a waspish aside.

“They’ll be with us in spirit and comfort on the day.”

Visit raceforlife.org to find out more or to get involved.