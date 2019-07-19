Thousands join celebrations as Ossett Gala marks 30th anniversary

The Ossett Gala celebrated its 30th anniversary in style this weekend, as thousands of people flocked to enjoy the event.

Mark Elleker has been involved in the Gala for seven years. He said: “It’s kind of like a showcase of people, talent and organisations, it’s one of the biggest events in the town.

“The town is rammed on that particular day.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, for other people to help out on the day.”

In pictures: Ossett’s 30th Anniversary Gala 2019

More than 70 stalls were at the gala selling craft goods, and charity fundraising items, with entertainment from the Ossett Ukulele Collective, Westgate Cheerleaders and many more.

Since launching three decades ago, the gala has raised thousands of pounds for charities and local businesses.

See visitossett.co.uk/ossett-gala for more information.