Tickets are now on sale for Upton and North Elmsall's annual pantomime.

Tickets are on sale for the pantomime, Dick Whittington, to be staged at Upton and North Elmsall.

Tickets are now on sale for Upton and North Elmsall's annual pantomime. Photo: Google Maps

The production at the village hall will be held on the evening of Friday December 6 and Saturday December 7, as well as a Saturday matinee.

Tickets are £1 and available from the library and council.