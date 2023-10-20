Tileyard North: Extra tickets on sale for sold-out annual Christmas charity lunch which has moved into Wakefield creative hotspot
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch (WACCL), which was first held in 2011 and has since raised more than £300,000, is taking place at a new venue – Tileyard North.
Tickets for the lunch had sold out but an extra 100 are now available.
This year, charities and not-for-profits that will be supported include the Theatre Royal Wakefield Performance Academy, Laila Milly Foundation, My Burns Club, Levi Star, Star Bereavement, The Give A Duck Foundation, Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Sense and Blossom Training and Development.
Chair of the WACCL committee Clare Thornton said: “We are so very pleased to announce that the WACCL event will take place at Tileyard North for the first time. Not only is this a superb venue, but it also allows us to extend the number of tickets we have available.
“We have been overwhelmed by the bookings, so much so that we had sold out. Thanks to the extended capacity at Tileyard North, we now have a further 100 tickets to bring even more people together for the biggest celebration to take place all year.”
Tileyard North is headline sponsor of the event, and The Yorkshire Food Group and Meraki Floral Styling are also sponsors.
Tickets are £60 each or £550 for a table of 10 and can be purchased from eventbrite.
For further details about WACCL, its beneficiaries and the organisations that it has previously supported, visit: https://waccl.co.uk/