Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch (WACCL), which was first held in 2011 and has since raised more than £300,000, is taking place at a new venue – Tileyard North.

Tickets for the lunch had sold out but an extra 100 are now available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, charities and not-for-profits that will be supported include the Theatre Royal Wakefield Performance Academy, Laila Milly Foundation, My Burns Club, Levi Star, Star Bereavement, The Give A Duck Foundation, Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Sense and Blossom Training and Development.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch will move to a new venue for this year's event.

Most Popular

Chair of the WACCL committee Clare Thornton said: “We are so very pleased to announce that the WACCL event will take place at Tileyard North for the first time. Not only is this a superb venue, but it also allows us to extend the number of tickets we have available.

“We have been overwhelmed by the bookings, so much so that we had sold out. Thanks to the extended capacity at Tileyard North, we now have a further 100 tickets to bring even more people together for the biggest celebration to take place all year.”

Tileyard North is headline sponsor of the event, and The Yorkshire Food Group and Meraki Floral Styling are also sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £60 each or £550 for a table of 10 and can be purchased from eventbrite.