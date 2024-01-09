Tileyard North: Saxophone sensation Ellie Sax to headline Wakefield creative space for special Gal’entines performance
Ellie Sax, a renowned international saxophone player, is set to take centre stage at Tileyard North for a special Gal’entines performance next month.
Ellie will take centre stage in the venue’s Carding Shed on February 10.
With a repertoire that spans weddings, moonlight raves, and headline club appearances in Ibiza, Marbella and Croatia, Ellie has become one of the world’s most in demand saxophone players.
She has already collaborated with popular DJ brands such as Hed Kandi, Ocean Beach Ibiza and Ministry of Sound.
For tickets, visit https://elliesaxtileyardnorth.eventbrite.co.uk