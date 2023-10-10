Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Festive Market has established itself as one of Yorkshire’s top shopping destinations for its carefully curated mix of independent artists, designers, makers and producers.

Now in its ninth year, the market will return on November 25 and 26 as well as December 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular market, which will feature a different line-up of stall holders handpicked from Yorkshire and across the UK each weekend, will return to Tileyard North, the refurbished textile mill opposite the gallery, and The Hepworth Wakefield itself.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hepworth's Festive Market will return this November.

Most Popular

This year, visitors will find over 90 stalls each weekend selling candles, ceramics, food and drink, gifts for children, homeware, prints, textiles and stationery - and every purchase comes with the feel-good factor of supporting independent makers.This year, stall holders include Wakefield-based illustrator and printmaker Ellie Way, who is known for her travel posters depicting landmarks across the Yorkshire region; Grey Suit Clay, the small batch ceramics studio of Sheffield artist and maker Francesca Hague; and stained glass maker, Hilary Holmes, who is inspired by the natural environment of Harrogate and further afield.

Leeds-based illustrator Mr Woody Woods will also be returning to create his five-minute portraits of visitors.Throughout the Festive Market, families can also explore The Hepworth Wakefield Garden, discover pop-up activities in the gallery spaces and create their very own seasonal prints inspired by the artworks on display.