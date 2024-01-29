Turning Point: Wakefield care provider supported by Princess Diana to feature in Kensington Palace exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social enterprise, Turning Point, is celebrating 60 years of supporting people with drug and alcohol or mental health issues, as well as people with a learning disability throughout the country.

Established by London philanthropist Barry Richards as the Helping Hand Organisation, it took the name Turning Point in 1979.

It now supports more than 171,000 people each year at its 283 services across the country, including in its Wakefield branch.

Princess Diana meeting the late Keith Challen, the Wakefield Drug and Alcohol Action Team Coordinator, with the son of Senior Operations Manager, Bev Firth, on a visit to Turning Point's Wakefield services in the 1980s

Turning Point has a rich history of supporting residents in Wakefield, providing drug and alcohol services, talking therapies and supported living for people with a learning disability in the district.

The service’s connection with the Royal Family goes back to the late Princess Diana, who was a patron from 1985 until 1996 and visited the Wakefield branch in the 80s.

Bev Firth, senior operations manager at Turning Point Wakefield, said: “Turning Point has been working in West Yorkshire for approaching 40 years, supporting people to recover from drug and alcohol issues, improve their mental health and supporting people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

Heather is currently volunteering as a peer mentor at Wakefield Inspiring Recovery - Turning Point's drug and alcohol service.

Bev Firth, Senior Operations Manager at Turning Point Wakefield and service user turned peer menor Heather.

She previously used the service to overcome her issues with alcohol.

She said: “I used alcohol for a very long time to mask the pain associated with difficult experiences from my past.

“There is a very fine line that you cross when you start to abuse alcohol and it’s difficult to know precisely when you cross that line.”

After realising her whole family were now being affected by her drinking, Heather referred herself to Turning Point.

Turning Point supports over 171,000 people each year at its 283 services across the country.

Heather is now helping others, saying: “I tell them my recovery story and give them hope that one day they too can beat addiction.”

Many more stories like Heather’s will be shared as part of a week-long exhibition featuring 60 objects at Kensington Palace, in June, to mark 60 years of Turning Point.

Each object represents the recovery journey of those who have been supported by Turning Point and others who have been impacted by the organisation in different ways.

Turning Point is now appealing to locals who have used its services to take part in this campaign, titled Turning Point 60: Finding hope in the most unexpected of places.

Julie Bass, chief executive at Turning Point, said: “Turning Point’s longevity speaks volumes for the level of service that every centre across the country provides to our clients.

“We would love to hear of the inspirational stories of the journeys that people have gone through over the last six decades – it is the reason why we continue to strive to be the best at what we do.

“The exhibition will be a highlight for everyone who has ever been associated with Turning Point.”