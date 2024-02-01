The brand new Michelin Guide is set to be released next week.

The prestigous guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few restaurants.

Wakefield currently has no restaurants recognised by the Michelin Guide, with the closest Michelin star restaurant being Leeds’ Man Behind The Curtain, despite having a variety of incredible eateries.

And with February 14 fast approaching, now is the perfect time to make plans for the special person in your life.

If you're looking for somewhere to take your other half, or perhaps you need to drop the hint for someone special to whisk you off for a well-needed date night, then look no further.

From five-star foodie destinations to casual and cool places to tuck into some tasty food, from Italian to Indian – here are 18 of the best places for a special occassion in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor, that aren’t in the Michelin Guide.

1 . Corarima 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW England. Five stars out of five based on 479 reviews.

2 . Syhiba 17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE England. Five stars out of five based on 740 reviews.

3 . Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 1BB. Five stars out of five based on 2,639 reviews.

4 . Dolce Vita Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED. Four and a half stars out of five based on 224 reviews.