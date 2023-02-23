Vegan Market Co, that features the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers, is set to take over city’s Ridings shopping centre on Sunday, February 26..

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are created by a selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

The market will include a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Most Popular

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Wakefield. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation ran its first event back in 2016 and has grown to cover 50 locations across the UK.