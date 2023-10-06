News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Visit Santa Claus in his winter wonderland grotto - 140m underground at the National Coal Mining Museum

Children will be hoping not to get a lump of coal from Santa when they visit him underground at the former Caphouse Colliery.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Tickets are now available to book – hurry, they will sell out quickly!Tickets are now available to book – hurry, they will sell out quickly!
Tickets are now available to book – hurry, they will sell out quickly!

The National Coal Mining Museum is offering children the chance to head 140m down the pit to visit his winter grotto.

The mine is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a specially decorated walkway and will be ready to welcome children from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are now available to book – hurry, they will sell out quickly!

General tickets are £12 per child and £10 per adult. If you’re booking for Christmas Eve, tickets are £13 per child and £11 per adult. There is also a £2.40 booking fee per booking.

Click here for availablilty and times.

Related topics:TicketsNational Coal Mining Museum