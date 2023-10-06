Tickets are now available to book – hurry, they will sell out quickly!

The National Coal Mining Museum is offering children the chance to head 140m down the pit to visit his winter grotto.

The mine is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a specially decorated walkway and will be ready to welcome children from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 24.

