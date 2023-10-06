Visit Santa Claus in his winter wonderland grotto - 140m underground at the National Coal Mining Museum
The National Coal Mining Museum is offering children the chance to head 140m down the pit to visit his winter grotto.
The mine is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a specially decorated walkway and will be ready to welcome children from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, December 24.
Tickets are now available to book – hurry, they will sell out quickly!
General tickets are £12 per child and £10 per adult. If you’re booking for Christmas Eve, tickets are £13 per child and £11 per adult. There is also a £2.40 booking fee per booking.