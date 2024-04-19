Wakefield actor shines in lead role as Wicked premieres at Bradford's Alhambra Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The spectacular, multi-record-breaking, and critically acclaimed touring production of the must-see musical phenomenon has returned to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, for a second engagement, following a celebrated season in 2016.

The West End and Broadway musical, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide, with 2023 marking the 20th anniversary of its Broadway premiere.

Earlier this year, producers announced that the cast will be led by Wakefield-born Laura, a star in the West End version of the production, alongside other West End veteran Sarah O’Connor – who stars as ‘Glinda’.

Laura Pick as 'Elphaba' in the Wicked UK and Ireland National Tour which debuted in Bradford earlier this week.

Laura said: “Wicked is two strong women making choices and leading this show. The responsibility we take on our shoulders as actors is that we, as two women, are the leads in this company. That’s pretty great.

"It helps that me and Sarah are getting on like a house on fire. That strengthens the bond between the characters. It makes any scene that’s feisty more real because you care about each other.”

Growing up, Laura attended Kettlethorpe High School before joining the Mechanics' Performing Arts programme at Wakefield College.

She began her professional training and subsequent career after winning a place at London’s Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Laura stars alongside Sarah O’Connor, who plays 'Glinda'.

She made her London stage debut in July 2013 in The Sound of Music at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with her West End journey in Wicked beginning in 2017 when she was cast as the standby for Elphaba.

Laura subsequently assumed the starring role full-time, playing Elphaba in the West End for more than 350 performances to huge acclaim.

Now the star has returned to West Yorkshire to continue her impressive Wicked run.

Laura continued: ““I’m thrilled to be leading the UK and Ireland tour cast of Wicked and to be given the opportunity to continue my journey with this incredible show, which first began for me in the West End in 2017.