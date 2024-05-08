Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society set to host its 189th annual show

The Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society (WNETS) will celebrate its 189th show later this month.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 8th May 2024, 06:00 BST
The show will take place on Saturday, May 11 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre, Prospect Road, Ossett, WF5 8AN.

One of the oldest of its kind in the UK, the society is the only place where English Florist’s Tulips are grown.

Sarah Brooks, secretary of WNETS, said: "The whole reason for growing these tulips is to show them, so we want to try and show as many as we can.

The Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society's 189th show will take place this Saturday, May 11. Picture: Scott MerryleesThe Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society's 189th show will take place this Saturday, May 11. Picture: Scott Merrylees
"Originally you would have had a tulip society in most towns across England. The society is the only place where English Florist’s Tulips are grown these days.”

On the day, judging will take place between 12pm and 2pm, and trophies will be presented from approximately 3.30pm.

English Florist’s Tulips are identifiable by their “flame” or “feather” patterns created in the petals by the Tulip Breaking Virus.

Sarah said the English Florist’s Tulips are – as is tradition in the society – presented in brown beer bottles.

English Florist's Tulips are identifiable by the distinctive pattern on their petals caused by the Tulip Breaking Virus. Picture: Scott MerryleesEnglish Florist's Tulips are identifiable by the distinctive pattern on their petals caused by the Tulip Breaking Virus. Picture: Scott Merrylees
She said: “Originally, the English Florist’s Tulips would have been displayed in small stone jars with a narrow neck, and the jars were left somewhere and got carted off so they used beer bottles from a local brewery.”

WNETS has around 250 members, with between 30 and 50 members taking part in the annual show.

The society dates back to 1836 and the show has existed for around the same amount of time.

The society is also holding its Small Show at Horbury’s Primrose Hall on Sunday, May 19.

