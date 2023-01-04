The event saw horror fans recieving a history tour in the crypt followed by a spooky showing of the classic 1931 film Frankenstein, due to author Mary Shelley’s links to the chapel, and the 1940s mystery Rebecca.

Movie fans looking for a spook headed to the building on December 30 to join “residents”, or at least their spirits, in the catacombs for a unique but haunting experience.

After being built in 1752 Westgate Unitarian Chapel has become one of Wakefield’s most mysterious and atmospheric spaces.

The classic film Frankenstein was shown in the catacombs under Westgate Unitarian Chapel.

Nowadays, the space is home to an active congregation as well as groups and organisations like the Alzheimer's Society, the Royal British Legion, Wakefield Hospice, Second Chance, various political parties and the Stroke Club.

Sarah Cobham, committee member of Westgate Unitarian Chapel, said: “The Catacomb Cinema event went incredibly well. The whole day was well attended with two history tours in the morning and then two film showings in the afternoon.”

The event was designed to raise funds for much needed conservation work and, following its success, has prompted the chapel to host more.

The next movie night is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 with showings of Frankenstein and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, by Anne Bronte, who was a visitor and worshipper at the chapel.

The catacombs is set to host another movie night in February.

The venue is also hosting guided history tours of the tombs throughout February, with all funds being put back into the historic building.

