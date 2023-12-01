Wakefield Cathedral announces the return of festive spectacular Carols by Candlelight

One of Wakefield Cathedral‘s flagship festive events of the year, Carols by Candlelight, will return later this month for two special performances.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by esteemed director, James Bowstead, Wakefield Cathedral’s choir will perform a carefully curated repertoire of beloved carols.

Due to an overwhelming demand last year, this festive season will see two performances take place on Friday, December 15 and Thursday, December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Wakefield Cathedral said: “As the year draws to a close and the holiday spirit fills the air, Wakefield’s most anticipated carol event returns to captivate and inspire.

Most Popular

The festive favourite performance will return later this month.

“The combination of Wakefield Cathedral’s majestic setting, the choir’s mesmerising harmonies, the celebration of timeless carol music and the mulled wine and mince pies at the interval promises an evening that will leave everyone feeling festive and amazed.”

Tickets start from £14 and also include a free mince pie and a mulled wine during the interval.