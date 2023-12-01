Wakefield Cathedral announces the return of festive spectacular Carols by Candlelight
Led by esteemed director, James Bowstead, Wakefield Cathedral’s choir will perform a carefully curated repertoire of beloved carols.
Due to an overwhelming demand last year, this festive season will see two performances take place on Friday, December 15 and Thursday, December 21.
A spokesperson for Wakefield Cathedral said: “As the year draws to a close and the holiday spirit fills the air, Wakefield’s most anticipated carol event returns to captivate and inspire.
“The combination of Wakefield Cathedral’s majestic setting, the choir’s mesmerising harmonies, the celebration of timeless carol music and the mulled wine and mince pies at the interval promises an evening that will leave everyone feeling festive and amazed.”
Tickets start from £14 and also include a free mince pie and a mulled wine during the interval.
To find out more, or to book tickets, visit: https://wakefieldcathedral.churchsuite.com/events/1bu6ub7f