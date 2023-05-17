News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Cathedral to host 'Be a Chorister Day' for school children, this weekend

Wakefield Cathedral will welcome children who love to sing at its first ‘Be a Chorister Day,’ this weekend.

By Kara McKune
Published 17th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The free event will take place at the Cathedral on Saturday May 20 and is open to youngsters in school years one to six.

Attendees will experience what it’s like to be in the choir, including tailored vocal tuition and musical training, regardless of experience or religious background.

James Bowstead, Interim Director of Music at the Cathedral, said: “Being a cathedral chorister is, in my view, one of the most valuable experiences a child can have and can open up a huge wealth of opportunities they otherwise might never have had access to, both musical and non-musical.

Wakefield Cathedral will host its first 'Be a Choirist Day' this weekend.Wakefield Cathedral will host its first 'Be a Choirist Day' this weekend.
    "We take great pride in supporting our choristers, whether providing the foundation for children to pursue a career in the world of music or simply providing children with the unforgettable experiences.”

    Places can be reserved on the Cathedral’s website.

