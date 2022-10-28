Wakefield Cathedral to host first crafts fair since 2019

The cathedral will hosts its first craft fair in over two years on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm.

The fair is free to enter and will feature around 30 stalls selling gifts and crafts just in time for Christmas.

The event is hotly anticipated every year and is well attended by members of the public.

Refreshments will be available and an added ‘welcome back’ attraction will be a display of owls from the Wise Owl Rescue Centre in Scissett where visitors will have the opportunity to handle and take photographs with them inside the cathedral.

The Dean of Wakefield, Simon Cowling, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming you back to our annual craft fair.