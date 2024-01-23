News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Community Artwalk trail set to round off January

The community-led Artwalk Wakefield returns on Wednesday, January 31, with venues including Wakefield Cathedral and Wakefield Theatre Royal and Opera House opening their doors.
By Lucy BrownContributor
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Join visual artists and spoken word performers at venues such as The Art Exchange, Westgate Studios and The Polka Hop.

There will be exhibitions from Wakefield Camera Club, Hearts Alive Tattoo Studio and Woven Words, among many others.

Timings vary across venues, although most are open between 5pm and 8pm. There are also several readings taking place at specific times during the evening.

    Some of the artworkSome of the artwork
    Some of the artwork

    For full details of the programme, visit https://artwalkwakefield.org/schedule

    Maps will be available to collect on the night.

    Artwalk is an unfunded collaboration between local artists and venues in Wakefield, co-ordinated by a new community-led forum.

    For more information related to Artwalk Wakefield, email [email protected].

