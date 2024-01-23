Wakefield Community Artwalk trail set to round off January
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join visual artists and spoken word performers at venues such as The Art Exchange, Westgate Studios and The Polka Hop.
There will be exhibitions from Wakefield Camera Club, Hearts Alive Tattoo Studio and Woven Words, among many others.
Timings vary across venues, although most are open between 5pm and 8pm. There are also several readings taking place at specific times during the evening.
For full details of the programme, visit https://artwalkwakefield.org/schedule
Maps will be available to collect on the night.
Artwalk is an unfunded collaboration between local artists and venues in Wakefield, co-ordinated by a new community-led forum.
For more information related to Artwalk Wakefield, email [email protected].