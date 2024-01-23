Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join visual artists and spoken word performers at venues such as The Art Exchange, Westgate Studios and The Polka Hop.

There will be exhibitions from Wakefield Camera Club, Hearts Alive Tattoo Studio and Woven Words, among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timings vary across venues, although most are open between 5pm and 8pm. There are also several readings taking place at specific times during the evening.

Most Popular

Some of the artwork

For full details of the programme, visit https://artwalkwakefield.org/schedule

Maps will be available to collect on the night.

Artwalk is an unfunded collaboration between local artists and venues in Wakefield, co-ordinated by a new community-led forum.