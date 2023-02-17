Visitors to the festival were left confused about the parking situation at Borough car park after all the machines were reported as being down earlier today (Friday, February 17).

Day one of the highly anticipated three-day festival kicked off after a two hour delay due to the strong gusts of wind caused by Storm Otto.

The council has now confirmed that it will not issue fines for anyone who does not display a valid ticket whilst the machines are out of use – but all other parking restrictions do apply.

The annual Rhubarb Festival is one of Wakefield's biggest events in its social calendar.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “We are aware that the machines on Borough Road car park are out of use and these have been reported to our maintenance contractor to be repaired.

"The council will not issue any Penalty Charge Notices in this car park for any vehicles not displaying a valid pay and display ticket while these machines are out of use.

