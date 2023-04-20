The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, will take place on Saturday May 6.

People can gather to watch the historic event that will be screened live at the castle on Saturday May 6.

Visitors can bring their own picnics, or enjoy a snacks from one of the onsite vendors at this free, non-ticketed event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be free entertainment, including Coronation-themed craft workshops, walkabout entertainers and an afternoon screening of 'Paddington' on a large outdoor screen also taking place during the day as part of the celebrations during castle opening times .

Celebrations will take place at Pontefract Castle throughout the coronation weekend.

Most Popular

The right royal party will then continue on Sunday May 7, at Pontefract Castle, with a community ‘A Right Royal Day Out’ event where visitors are encouraged to relax and reflect on a thousand years of history in the making as they enjoy a range of activities.

Elsewhere across the Wakefield district, during the coronation week (May 1 – 8) libraries will be hosting some ‘Right Royal Activities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday May 6, Wakefield Council museums will also commemorate the occasion with fun craft activities inspired by collections.

That night and also on the Sunday evening, Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up red, white and blue.

The ‘Keep’ at Pontefract Castle will also be lit red, white and blue on the evening of Sunday May 7.

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to gather together to mark this historic occasion at our wonderful Pontefract Castle and we’ll also be sharing all the information you need to hold your own event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the organised events, the council is helping residents plan their Coronation weekend.

Residents are encouraged to start planning now and can find information about organising a street party, or joining an organised event, via the council’s website.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable landmark will be the focal point for Wakefield’s Coronation celebrations.

“It will be wonderful for our local communities to mark the historic occasion together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timings for events are to be confirmed as the council awaits scheduling information from the BBC and the Palace.

Updates are available via: www.wakefieldcouncil.com/coronation