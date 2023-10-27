Wakefield half-term events: The Hepworth Wakefield announces free half-term Halloween activities for kids
The Hepworth Wakefield has announced a jam-packed schedule of activities for kids this October half-term.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
From October 28 to November 5, families can create their own artworks at the Art Pod, discover the autumn colours in the garden with a new drop-in workshop, or find out more about the exhibitions currently at The Hepworth with the ‘Explore and Draw’ kits and stations.
Activities are free for under 18s and Wakefield district residents.
The full list of activities at The Hepworth is available on their website.