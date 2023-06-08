Setting off from event sponsors OE Electrics, located on Calder Park (WF4 3GH), participants are given the opportunity to complete a five or eight mile circular route, walking in memory of their loved ones.

Warm-up begins at 7pm before the hundreds of walkers venture off on their chosen route.

All entrants will receive a finisher’s gift, food and drink, plus the gratification and peace of mind that their efforts and fundraising will help to ensure Wakefield Hospice can continue to provide specialist end of life care to local patients and their families.

The Wakefield Memory Walk is set to return this July.

Alex Cunniff, events fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “Last year we introduced a pyjama theme to our memory walk, but we decided for 2023 to go back to basics with this special event, really putting the ‘who will you be walking for?’ aspect at the heart of it.

“You can walk in memory of whoever you would like, whether they have been supported by Wakefield Hospice or not – this is an opportunity to come together as a community, support each other, remember those special people who are no longer with us and at the same time, raise vital funds for local hospice care.

“A massive thank you to all who have already signed up, to those looking to take part, and of course to our generous Event Sponsors OE Electrics for the invaluable support.”

Wakefield Hospice is a local registered charity that has been providing expert care to local people with life limiting illnesses for more than 30 years.

The walk is open to anyone, of all ages and abilities. Even well behaved dogs can take part, too.

And all money raised from the event will help Wakefield Hospice to continue to provide vital care services to local patients and their families from across the Wakefield District.

Registration for the event is £15, with all ages welcome to take part (and well-behaved dogs too!).

Branded Memory Walk t-shirts are available to purchase when registering at a price of just £5.

