Mike Moorhouse, who owns the Wakefield-based Paragon Driving School, will drive the lead car between the city and Leeds as part of the national fundraising appeal this month.

The Big Learner Relay sees driving instructors and pupils relay from one driving lesson to another across the country, with lead cars ensuring the relay runs without a break in the chain.

The two-week event aims to raise money for Children in Need, and has made over £500,000 for the charity since its launch in 2014.

A Wakefield man Mike Moorhouse is set to drive one of the lead cars in The Big Learner Relay for the 2022 Children in Need Appeal

Most Popular

The relay returns after being postponed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike, of Wakefield, is now appealing to locals to ‘sponsor a spot,’ on his Pudsey Bear spot covered car, to help do their part in raising money.

He said: “I am very honoured to be asked to be lead car from Wakefield to Leeds on Friday.

"I have been involved with the Big Learner Relay for the last six years in the local area and I am very proud that this is the second time I have been asked to be the lead car for this great event and help raise over £500,000 for this great cause!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike is asking locals to 'sponsor a spot' to help do their part in raising vital funds for Children in Need.

Mike’s leg of the relay begins at 5pm, where he will leave Carr Gate Garden Centre, Wakefield to drive to Elland Road, Leeds.